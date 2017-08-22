Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grin swept across the face of David Wagner when asked if Huddersfield Town would be taking the Carabao Cup seriously.

“I like Cup games, I like Cup competitions and I LOVE Wembley!” beamed Wagner.

That, of course, was reference to the events of last May, when the German guided Town to victory over Reading in the Championship play-off final.

Town face Rotherham United of League One in the Carabao second round on Wednesday night, with still some distance to travel to make Wembley Way once again.

But Wagner insists Town have every intention of making the third round draw, which will take place at 4.15 on Thursday morning because it is being made in Beijing, China.

“This is a competition where we will try to be as successful as we can be,” said the boss, who seems certain to rotate the squad following successive Premier League wins.

“We are already in the second round, which is further than we went last year, and the players are already preparing very seriously for this game, because they all want a chance.

“We are far away from thinking this game is going to be easy for us just because we are now a Premier League club.

“Everyone knows we have to think about our opponent and everyone knows we have to prepare and take it very seriously.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner says the aim is simply to make the third round – ideally without extra-time or penalties.

“If we have to go to penalties then we will be prepared, but our aim is to try and win in 90 minutes of course, without the need for extra time,” he said.

“We are aware of Rotherham because they still have the same manager and they were able to keep a lot of their players from last season.

“Their style is similar and we will have to find some solutions if we are to be successful.

“In the Cup, it is all about reaching the next round. We are happy we are able to play at home, in front of our own fans, but the only thing that matters is making it to the next round.

“When we played at Rotherham last season we gave a very good example of what our football club is like.

“We had the fighting attitude to come from behind twice and then grab a late winner. It said a lot about what our club and our squad are about.”