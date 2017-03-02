Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has called on Huddersfield Town supporters to forget their FA Cup disappointment and create a best-ever atmosphere for the Championship visit of leaders Newcastle United.

The John Smith’s Stadium boss is already focused on Saturday’s teatime kick-off against Rafa Benitez and the Toon, which is set for a new league attendance record at the venue.

Almost 8,000 fans made the trip to the Etihad for Town’s 5-1 defeat by Manchester City in their fifth round replay – and Wagner has reiterated there’s just one priority now for everyone concerned with Town.

“I have said before that whatever happened in this competition (the FA Cup) it would not influence what we have to do in the Championship,” said Wagner, who is likely to make wholesale changes to his line-up once again.

“That exactly is what I said to the boys after the game.

“If their heads are down after this game all because we haven’t performed, then next we have got a different target.

“It is a different opponent and we are at home, so it is our fortress and in front of our crowd.

“I am totally sure that our supporters will create a great atmosphere – and maybe this will be the greatest one ever on Saturday.

“So we will make sure that we are as fresh as we can be and try to be a much better competitors than we were against City.”

Wagner can recall Aaron Mooy, who was unable to play against his parent club in the Cup, while Jonathan Hogg and Harry Bunn returned to action from injury and Nahki Wells was on the bench.

“We have said before that we have to be focused on ourselves and concentrate on what we do,” added the boss, whose side are six points behind second-placed Brighton with a game in hand.

“Against City we have shown our opponent too much respect and then you cannot be at your best.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Our writers react to Town's 5-1 defeat to Man City Share this video Watch Next

“I think that is what we have been able to learn out of the City game.

“Of course you have to ensure you get the details right, and we got some of those details wrong, which is what we would have to look at if we were to be more successful against Manchester City than we were.

“Obviously everyone wants to win a competition in which you are still involved.

“We had some players who used this stage very well and played very well, but as a group, unfortunately, we did not use the stage to show how we can perform and be as strong as we usually can be.”