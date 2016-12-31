Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner was disappointed to see Huddersfield Town concede a goal to Blackburn Rovers - but delighted by his side's response.

Danny Graham headed home 81 minutes into a Championship clash Town dominated, but looked like they were going to lose.

However Nahki Wells equalised with a sweetly-struck free-kick three minutes into time added on to make it 13 points from the last five Championship games.

Wagner, already looking to Monday's game at Wigan Athletic, said: "I thought we performed well, invested everything and tried everything.

"We worked well on the wings and we were unlucky in the area - a lot of 50:50 balls went Blackburn's way.

"To concede was disappointing because we should have kept the situation simple and we had a couple of opportunities to clear the ball.

"But after we went behind after being so dominant, not many teams would be able to come back like we did, so I am happy with that."