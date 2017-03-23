Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In part three of our month-by-month guide to David Wagner's time at Huddersfield Town, we see the Terriers continue their good form through the season.

The past few months have not been without those little bumps in the road, which have made the journey more interesting - yet nail-biting for Town supporters.

Looking at Wagner's time from November to now, Town have done remarkably well, with an interesting transfer window to boot and the last few months being incredibly entertaining.

Here is the final part of our guide, which stretches from December to the present day.

December

After a poor November, Town needed to get back on the proverbial horse and start to win games again.

Town did just that and went unbeaten in December, only drawing two of the six games, winning the other four.

Those four wins were sandwiched between two 1-1 draws against Blackburn Rovers - the first of those draws against the Lancashire club coming at Ewood Park.

While it was a disappointing result, it did show Town had become a more resilient team under Wagner since the blip in the previous month.

That draw created the springboard for Town to go on a run of four victories on the spin.

The first of those wins came against Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium, with Elias Kachunga (10) and Nahki Wells (58) grabbing the goals.

The strong display against Bristol was reproduced at Burton on a Tuesday night - Wagner knew It was never going to be easy going to the Brewers' home, but Town ground through with Wells getting the all important winner in the last few moments of the game.

Town fans feared the worst for their next fixture which was away at Carrow Road to face a resurgent Norwich City.

However, Wagner had no such qualms.

Those travelling down to Norfolk had nothing to fear, as Elias Kachunga scored a brace in what was described by many as one of the best performance under Wagner's stewardship.

A comfortable victory against Nottingham Forest on home soil followed - Kasey Palmer and a Forest own goal gave Town a 2-1 win.

The month ended how it started, a draw against Blackburn and another disappointing result, this time at home.

January

January approached in a hurry, with the John Smith's Stadium side sitting comfortably in the league table as fans began to wonder where Wagner might strengthen his squad.

Town chairman Dean Hoyle stumped up some cash to help Wagner out and Collin Quaner was brought into the club on a permanent deal.

Izzy Brown joined Town on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the Chelsea man previously out on loan at Rotherham United.

Town continued their unbeaten run of results - a 1-0 win over Wigan at the DW stadium kept spirits high in the camp and, while not a good performance, it showed Town could win the ugly way.

The John Smith's Stadium side's first taste of FA Cup action came against Port Vale in the third round.

Hoyle has wanted Town to go on a good cup run for years, and with this team it seemed like a strong possibility.

Town duly put the Valiants away by beating them 4-0, Jack Payne being the standout performer on the day.

After the delight of winning in the cup, Town crashed back down to earth with a 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The team regained its confidence though and rallied to beat Ipswich Town at home - winning 2-0.

After the bounce-back victory against Ipswich, it was once again time to take a break from league action as Town were drawn against Rochdale in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A trip to Spotland wasn't the most exciting draw for Town fans, however with a full allocation and good performance too boot, Town beat the League One club by four goals to nil.

Michael Hefele scored a brace and Collin Quaner grabbed his first goal for the club in the game at Spotland.

February

Town went unbeaten in February, only drawing one game in the league and one in the cup.

After the win at Rochdale, it was back to league action and facing Town was a tough home fixture against Brighton.

Town won 3-1, shocking the Seagulls to the core with a performance that showed Town could certainly play in the highest division.

Three first half goals from Tommy Smith (9), Nahki Wells (36) and Elias Kachunga (45 +2:10) allowed Town to take a brilliant lead into the second half.

From there it was all about defending properly and making sure they brought the performance home - which the team did.

The victory over Brighton was arguably the best under Wagner's management.

After the brilliance against Brighton, Town then played Leeds United in the biggest derby to played between the two sides in a decade or so.

The blue and white striped team came out on top winning 2-1 with Michael Hefele getting the vital winner on the 89th minute.

Wagner couldn't help himself and got caught up in the celebrations, running down the touchline to join his jubilant players.

On his return to the technical area, Wagner was confronted by Leeds manager Gary Monk.

Both bosses got fined as well as future bans for the incident.

After the great win against Leeds and fallout from Wagner vs Monk, more victories followed.

Three points were collected against QPR at Loftus Road and Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - Tommy Smith getting a very late winner in that game.

Town were drawn at home to Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The game at the John Smith's Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw, with the replay at the Etihad Stadium finishing 5-1 to the Premier League side in the month of March.

Before that replay though - and to round off the month of February - Town secured a victory against Reading at home, and a hard fought for 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Wagner also collected the manager of the month awarded.

March

March has been a difficult month for Town, suffering three defeats and gaining two victories.

The first game of the month came against Manchester City and that big defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Town had had their fun in the cup and now it was all about the league, however their return to the Sky Bet Championship fixture list wouldn't be fruitful.

A 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium, dealt a big blow in Town's hope for automatic promotion.

Town did bounce back though with two wins, the first coming against Steve Bruce's Aston Villa at home.

The second came from a difficult away trip to Brentford where Town won 1-0, with Rajiv Van La Parra scoring the all-important goal at Griffin Park.

Town were then hammered at Aston Gate, Lee Johnson's Bristol City side winning 4-0 on the night.

However it wasn't so much the result Town fans were concerned about, it was the injury to Jonathan Hogg.

Hogg - who collided with Town captain Mark Hudson - received a nasty injury and, after careful care and attention on the pitch, was taken to hospital.

It was announced that he had a fractured neck and would be out for the remainder of the season.