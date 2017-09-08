Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has been named the Premier League's manager of the month for August.

The German boss has steered the newly-promoted Terriers to an unbeaten start, earning seven points from their first three Premier League matches ever.

Town find themselves third in English football's top flight, having beaten Newcastle United and Crystal Palace and earning a goalless draw against Southampton.

Town became only the second promoted side ever to keep three clean sheets in their opening three matches after Charlton in 1998/99, and can make Premier League history with another shutout against West Ham on Monday.

A panel of experts including legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Jamie Redknapp all had a say in the award, with a fan poll also contributing to the decision.

Wagner was voted as top boss ahead of Manchester United's Jose Mourinho, City's Pep Guardiola, West Brom manager Tony Pulis and good friend Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

On winning the award, Wagner said: "I am happy; it’s an honour for me to receive this award but I would like to take it for the whole club.

“My players earned the results on the pitch and got a lot of details right.

"I always hoped we would start well but I didn’t expect it; we are happy so far but like I said it’s only a start and we have to stay focused throughout the season."

Unfortunately for Town, Jonas Lossl and Aaron Mooy did not win the player and goal of the month awards, with Sadio Mane and Charlie Daniels scooping those prizes.