David Wagner has revealed the priorities from tonight’s ‘test match’ at Accrington Stanley and highlighted a quality he is already seeing at Huddersfield Town.

The head coach views the friendly at Accrington’s Wham Stadium as a key part of a rigorous week of training but still wants a keynote display from his promotion winners – bolstered by seven completely new faces.

And Wagner explained how Town’s work has gone so far at PPG Canalside and his expectations from the 90 minutes over in Lancashire tonight.

“We don’t like the word friendly because if you have a Huddersfield Town jersey on it’s never a friendly,” said Wagner.

“It’s a test.

“It’s a fitness test and to show performance as an individual.

“We like to have results, obviously, but the most important thing is to stay healthy.

“A healthy performance and then the result (is what we are looking for tonight).

“In competition it is different of course – the result is the highest (priority) and then the performance.

“Everybody will get 45 minutes (at Accrington) and we will have proper training before the game and again in the morning (Thursday).

“The match is included along with the two training sessions – we did this last season and got a positive experience from it.”

Wagner has Aaron Mooy and Kasey Palmer signed up from last season’s squad – the latter on loan again – in addition to the seven fresh arrivals.

“The new players have fitted in well,” said the boss, whose side are next in action after tonight at Bury on Sunday afternoon.

“Usually, at the beginning of pre-season, the dressing room is quiet, but I am very happy this is not the case in ours.

“The atmosphere is very positive and while we have seven new faces, it’s not as though it feels like we have seven new faces.

“I think that shows the strong character we already had, because they have made it very comfortable for the new players to settle in, and I think it shows the new faces are good characters as well.

“Where we are now is great – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to do.”