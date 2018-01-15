Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss is not concerned about his side's position in the Premier League table despite defeat to West Ham United at the weekend.

The Terriers were well below par in the 4-1 mauling at the John Smith's Stadium, with the three points lifting the Irons above Town in the top-flight table.

But the German head coach does not believe the result carries any extra significance because of the team it came against.

He said: "No, absolutely not because for us, I think - and I'm not a stats freak, everybody knows - but I think always this season we were more or less five or six points above the relegation zone.

"So what changed? Nothing. Apart from the fact we have one game less now, but we are more or less for the whole season in and around this area.

"Nothing has surprised us in a negative way because from day one we were totally aware of what it's about for us and that's to fight for survival.

"I think the players have done this absolutely fantastically so far, even if today we were below par and we will try to do better against Stoke."