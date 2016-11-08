Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Monday, November 9th 2015 – the day a relatively unknown German called David Wagner was officially confirmed as the new Head Coach of Huddersfield Town.

Looking back, it is hard to comprehend the circumstances the Borussia Dortmund reserve team manager was walking into – a Championship side low on confidence and a fanbase disillusioned with negative football.

What has so far resulted is the 'Wagner Revolution - the 45-year-old boss bringing fresh ideas and perspectives as well as positivity to the entire club.

As part of a week-long series of articles looking back at David Wagner's first 12 months at Town, we asked our regular fan columnists to comment on the impact he has made in his first year....

Matt Beaumont: The side now truly bears the Wagner hallmark

November 9th 2015, two things happened on this day - David Wagner was appointed Head Coach and optimism returned to Huddersfield Town, an attitude long forgotten by the Town faithful.

Having boosted the mood in the stands, Wagner would have his work cut out on the training pitch, inheriting a squad lacking confidence and identity.

In his first season, Town enjoy some remarkable highs; but also endured a number of forgettable lows and when the season ended, it was clear the team did not truly bear the Wagner hallmark.

A workaholic, David Wagner is all consuming in his commitment; noticeable during what is now his first full season in charge. His approach is unmistakably influenced by his education, placing as much emphasis on recovery as training itself, and for as merciless as his training regime may look, it certainly isn’t without its light-heartedness.

David Wagner is charismatic, affectionate and believes his team is most effective when it feeds off a positive attitude, hard work and heart.

He has no limits to what he or Huddersfield Town can achieve, an attitude that helped the Terriers reach the top of the Championship.

Plus, let’s face it; the sight of him running down the touchline to celebrate is quite possibly the greatest spectacle the Johns Smith’s is ever likely to serve up.

Simon Thackray: When the going gets tough, the tough get going

“Many happy returns of the day”.

A few weeks ago, I would have uttered these words to David Wagner without a pause on his first anniversary with Town.

Now, (written pre-Birmingham), on the back of the last four matches – Won 1, Lost 3, Goals For 2, Goals Against 9 – you’ll excuse my hesitancy.

This season the team has been punching above its weight and has a false league position. Remember the one-in-a-thousand equaliser from Michael Hefele at Aston Villa? The last-gasp winners from Hogg against Barnsley and Kachunga against Derby? Failing to score more than two goals in any match? Not winning any match by more than a margin of a single goal?

This is hardly the form of team currently sitting third in the Championship.

That said, I still remain a Wagner fan. There’s something about his demeanour – his calm reassurance in pre & post-match interviews, his excitement at Kachunga’s late winner – that keeps me on board.

Make no mistake, there are tough times - now will come Wagner’s real test. As my housemaster used to say, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going”.

How tough is David Wagner? Time will tell. In the meantime, I say “many happy returns of the day”.

Darren Wormald: 'The Wagner Revolution' has seen positivity course through the club

The importance of what David Wagner brought to the club upon his arrival last year is probably overshadowed by the nature of the ending to the season.

For me though it was during this time he started to install the very beginnings of “The Wagner Revolution” - the club as whole was brought back onto a positive level.

The playing style, the work ethic, training schedules, training facilities etc. were all addressed and of course the long lost missing connection between club, manager and fans was made.

The closed season saw the club do some very interesting business as far as players go and although I had hardly heard of most, none have disappointed. All the business was shrewdly concluded long before pre-season and the close season schedule itself ensured the club could build some momentum well before a ball was kicked.

This season has seen some fantastic football and some well deserved results, whilst also throwing up the odd blip to keep us all entertained. After all this is truly the reason we attend matches.

As a fan you can only look at the whole coaching team, their connection with the whole club, stand back and shout that this has indeed been 12 months of success and one which hopefully continues long into the future regardless of what results come our way.

At long last a manager who seems happy to be “A Terrier!!”

Mark Habergham: The self-confessed “crazy German guy” Town fans have fallen in love with

12 months, 52 weeks, 365 days – however you describe it, it’s a year since David Wagner took charge of HTAFC but it seems like a lifetime ago from where we were, at this point last year.

Starting with an encouraging display but disappointing result against Sheffield Wednesday we got an instant taste of what the new manager’s philosophy was.

Struggling for parts of last season as he tried to shoehorn inherited players into his new way of playing was always going to be difficult but there were glimpses of what was to come that gave many spectators hope for the following season.

He then brought the excitement of a pre-season most Town fans have never experienced – bringing in a raft of players while retaining our best assets.

That brings us to this season, with a set of players who can better implement his ideas, we’re experiencing many more highs than lows with the club having a buzz around it that’s been missing for far too long; and the man at the centre of all of this is the self-confessed “crazy German guy”, David Wagner – with his humour and passion, twinned with a dose of realism helping everyone associated with Huddersfield Town have fall in love with him.