David Wagner says Huddersfield Town must win their one against one challenges if they are to be successful as a team against Birmingham City.

Town, who are third in the Championship, are aiming to bounce back from a 5-0 drubbing at Fulham at the expense of their seventh-placed visitors.

And their head coach says the focus is very much on the task ahead, not what happened at Craven Cottage.

“To be fair, we were able to put the Fulham performance and result behind us after we looked at the video clips on Tuesday,” said Wagner.

“Whether you win or lose a match, it makes no sense to stay too long in the past. Look at what is next.

“We didn’t play well at Fulham, everyone knows this. It shouldn’t happen but it does.

“Now we must make sure we come back to what we are able to do.”

Wagner added: “In football you can have technical ideas about systems and tactics.

“But in the end it’s down to one against one challenges and you must win most of them.

“We didn’t do that last Saturday. It’s unusual for us and the first thing we have to put right.

“The players must be hungry, greedy and aggressive in every one against one challenge all over the pitch.

“The we must make sure we work together as a team to bring our identity to the grass.

“Sometimes you learn more from heavy defeats than other games and we will show we have learned a lesson.”