Philip Billing will be hoping to take some significant steps towards a first-team recall when he plays for Huddersfield Town Under 23s today.

The 20-year-old Dane has been working his way back from injury but earned a red card in his last Development appearance against Sheffield United, when Town lost 1-0.

Billing plays at Barnsley today (1pm) with head coach David Wagner explaining why he’s not in the frame to face Derby County in the Championship clash at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow.

David Wagner on selection for Derby County match:

“Those yellow cards he got against Sheffield United are not a factor in him not being included (in the senior squad),” explained Wagner.

“Phil was in my office and apologised for what he had done in the situation, and I appreciated it.

“But I said listen, you have to go and apologise to Frankie (Bunn) because it is his team which lost after your yellow cards.”

Wagner continued: “Phil is young and he is still learning, but he is a very, very talented player and I really like him.

“He is in a situation where he goes and make some steps in the right direction (fitness wise) and in the last 10 days he has made some.

“On the other side he missed two months, where he wasn’t able to take the right steps, but he is young enough to come back from that and he will get every help from our side.”