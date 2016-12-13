Wagner gives an update on the January transfer window

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town have long been looking towards the January transfer window - but will only do business “if it makes sense”.

The head coach, whose side are fourth in the Championship as they travel to Burton Albion, says he is happy with the current make-up of a 24-strong senior squad, but open to new additions.

Wagner made 13 signings during the summer window and said: “We have options and competition in every position.

“Of course the window is approaching, and we must be aware of this.

“Myself and the chairman (Dean Hoyle) are aways talking, and if something makes sense, we will strengthen the squad.

“If not, I am totally happy with the players we have now.

“I think our results show we made some good decisions during the last window.”

Town have three players, skipper and centre-back Mark Hudson (hamstring) and forwards Joe Lolley (foot) and Sean Scannell (ankle) out injured.

All three are due to return early in the New Year.