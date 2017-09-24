Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner praised his side's defensive resolve to keep a fourth Premier League clean sheet at Turf Moor yesterday.

The Terriers shut out Burnley on Saturday to earn a point in a goalless draw and could even have won the match themselves in the second half, with Laurent Depoitre's one-on-one effort saved by stand-in goalkeeper Nick Pope.

And although Town were off the pace offensively in the first period, Wagner was pleased with the reaction his players gave him after the interval.

He told HTTV: "It was an absolutely deserved point. I think it was a great effort with great togetherness.

"You have seen the desire of the players wanting to keep the ball out of the net.

"In the first half we were not good enough in possession of the ball, but in the second half we were much stronger in possession and made less easy mistakes and unforced errors and we were able to create some very good opportunities.

"I think we had the best chance of the game from Depoitre - unfortunately we missed this opportunity.

"At the end I would say - because of the second half where we were the better side and in the first half we were not the better side - it was a deserved result."

The boss added: "This is a side which is very difficult to break down - especially here in Burnley.

"This is a very difficult place to go and I think the players have done brilliantly.

"I am very pleased with the defensive effort with this togetherness and aggression that they have shown.

"It is great that Hoggy got his first Premier League start back and it was a very, very good team effort - especially defensively.

"I was pleased with the second half offensively as well, but in the first half we have to do it better and this is what we'll work on."