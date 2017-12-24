The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner praised defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen after yesterday's 1-1 draw against Southampton - but not because of his performance on the pitch.

Zanka Claus offered to buy every travelling fan a drink at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, with the boss unsurprised at his generosity.

Wagner said: "I like this idea. I think everybody who knows Zanka as a player and character isn't surprised that he's done it.

"He wanted to say thank you for his very warm welcome in this football club."

The boss added: "Our supporters were so loud, I think they took this beer before the game!

"They'll be very excited for the Boxing Day game now at home, and hopefully we can keep playing the way we have been recently."

Jorgensen tweeted his pledge in the week's build up to the Terriers' trip to Southampton, stating "I hope you like the gift. Zanka Claus is coming to Town!"

In a video message, he added: "Your support this year has been truly amazing, so I thought I would think up something special for those of you travelling to Southampton this weekend."

The 27-year-old Denmark international was serenaded by fans after the game for his generosity - and for the part he played in Town's draw, in which Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin's opener.