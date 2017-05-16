Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner believes the pressure is on Sheffield Wednesday in tomorrow night’s decisive SkyBet Championship Play-Off second leg.

After the opening encounter finished in a 0-0 stalemate at the John Smith’s Stadium, the return leg at Hillsborough is finely poised with Owls fans expecting the job to be done on home soil.

But Town’s German head coach is planning to upset the South Yorkshire party and believes if the game looks as if it isn’t going to plan, Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters may get a little bit edgy.

“A lot depends on how the game goes,” said David Wagner. “I think the supporters will not be happy if we dominate.

“If that is the case then maybe there will be a negative influence on the side.

“Everything depends on how the game is unfolding, you may have an idea ahead of it but then it could be over after 10 or 20 minutes.

“What you have in your head as a theory, may not work on the pitch and in the practice.”

Although a negative approach, Sheffield Wednesday executed their gameplan of stifling Huddersfield Town on their own turf and play for a draw to perfection on Sunday afternoon.

It was frustrating for many in the stands to witness but something Wagner was fully prepared for ahead of kick-off.

“I didn’t expect a lot of clear cut chances (on Sunday) and I don’t expect many more at Hillsborough,” Town’s boss said.

“It will be great if we are able to use one of our rare opportunities and go in front.

“This is our target and if we can do that then there will be a big problem for Sheffield Wednesday.

“We have seen similar situations on occasions at Newcastle United and Leeds United away, we silenced the crowd and they turned.”

When asked whether Huddersfield Town may try to adopt a similar gameplan as the one Carlos Carvalhal adopted while aiming to grab a goal on the counter-attack, Wagner neither ruled it in or out.

“We are not able to influence what Carlos and Sheffield Wednesday will do - we can only focus on ourselves,” Wagner added.

“We have to bring our own gameplan onto the grass and this is something we will decide but whatever it is we will be prepared.”