David Wagner is keen to put the record straight when West Ham United come to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The German head coach – soon expected to complete the £10m signing of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City – remains frustrated by Town’s performance against the Hammers down in London in September.

Huddersfield Town lost 2-0 in front of the Sky TV cameras to goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew and while the result was not what Wagner wanted, he was far more concerned about the display.

He wants Town to use that as additional motivation this weekend, when only Collin Quaner, Chris Lowe and Martin Cranie are forced to sit it out through injury (other than long-term victims Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic).

“The West Ham game away, along with Swansea, is one where I think we really under-performed,” said Wagner.

“I was not happy with what we showed there and it’s something we all together would like to correct.

“We are better than we showed down there, so we would like to show better this time.

“We are in front of our home crowd – who we will need again to really come to our best – and we want to show a different face, a better face, than the one we showed in the first game.

“This is what we have to do to be successful in this game, even if West Ham are a very, very big name with a great squad, great individuals and a very good manager.

“They are in good form, too, at the minute, so there are a lot of reasons why we need to be better than the first game, and this is our aim.”

Wagner acknowledges West Ham are improved under David Moyes and will present a tough challenge.

“Everybody is able to see they are much better organised, especially against the big teams, getting decent results and decent performances as well,” he said.

“Yet, before the game, we have an idea, and hopefully we can follow it.

“Hopefully we can bring our artillery to the grass, and then it’s about fighting and working for a massive three points – it’s a big game for us, which is why I’m so happy to be able to play it in front of our home supporters.”

Asked if, with Stoke City away to come following West Ham, this was a key part of the season, Wagner answered: “The next couple of games won’t decide anything.

“If you do well, it helps you to have an atmosphere in your football club which is more enjoyable. When you win, it’s more enjoyable.

“It won’t decide anything, but we are still learning the football in the Premier League, we have adapted and we will adapt again in future.

“We have taken steps in the right direction and I think we have improved, but that is the nature of the season – you are better after 23 games than you are after three.

“West Ham bring a lot of experience, it will be a very physical game for sure and they have a good transition, so we don’t even have to speak about their quality, especially in the offence.

“They have everything to be higher in the table than they are – this is the truth – but it doesn’t change the fact that on Saturday we have an opportunity to show we are better than we were in the first game, and we would like to be competitive and we would like to be successful.”