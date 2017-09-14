Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is ‘totally over’ Huddersfield Town’s disappointing Monday-night defeat at West Ham United as his side look for a reaction this weekend against Leicester City.

The German Head coach watched his side fall to their first Premier League defeat of the season at the London Stadium in front of the Monday Night Football TV cameras.

But Wagner believes his side will learn from their mistakes as they get set to face the Foxes at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, David Wagner said: “Nobody is happy when you lose but I’m totally over it now.

“The good thing is that we know what we have done wrong, it’s not too difficult to analyse and in the end we all make mistakes.

“Therefore we will analyse and learn from it, accept the defeat and move onto a very different opponent.”

Although the performance against the Hammers may have been underwhelming, it comes after Town collected an impressive seven points in the first three games of their inaugural Premier League campaign.

A phenomenal start and points haul which is not lost on the Town boss: “We have played only four games but the good thing is we have deserved every point we have collected and deserved the defeat as well.

“So far everything is totally fair, but we’d like to get back to where we were before the defeat.

“It’s a great opportunity against Leicester City – at home to the Champions from the season before in front of a great John Smith’s Stadium atmosphere and I am sure we will bring a return to the performances we have so far shown before the West Ham game.”