David Wagner says it may sound boring, but he insists Huddersfield Town will do nothing more than play to their maximum in the Premier League.

The German reckons that philosophy has helped them prove “the impossible is possible” in reaching the top flight.

Town are back in the uppermost division for the first time in 45 years after winning promotion via the Championship play-offs, despite finishing the previous four campaigns in the bottom half of the second tier.

Now they sit alongside English football’s elite – a fact few believed possible throughout last season’s campaign – and as they kick off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow, it’s no surprise, perhaps, they are favourites with bookmakers to drop straight back down to the Championship.

However, Wagner believes last year’s achievement is evidence that his team can defy the odds.

“We said this last season very often, over a long, long time, it’s unrealistic for Huddersfield Town to be in the Premier League,” said the man who has revitalised the club and the town.

“And then we said, ‘This is not possible’. In football everything is possible. I think we’ve shown that even the impossible is possible in football.

“Now we have another task in front of us. A difficult task, of course. We are aware, but it doesn’t change that we are ambitious.

“We are in this league because we are ambitious, even if we know the task is a difficult one.”

That challenge begins tomorrow when Wagner and the majority of his squad will be stepping into the unknown.

Aside from former Stoke midfielder Dean Whitehead, only Tom Ince, Martin Cranie and Jonathan Hogg have ever played at Premier League level before, and their experience amounts to only limited appearances.

Wagner is yet to manage in the division, too, but is confident there will be no nerves for him.

He told the press he was far more apprehensive about his bow in the Championship at Sheffield Wednesday in November 2015.

“For me personally, I was more nervous when I arrived in England rather than now, starting in the Premier League,” said Wagner, whose first game ended in a 3-1 loss.

“From the players’ point of view, yes. It’s more that I am interested in how they will react.

“We are totally inexperienced. Does it mean something in terms of the performance on Saturday? No. Did we have experience of the play-offs? No. But we did well. Did we have experience in terms of playing at the top of the (Championship) table? No. But we did it will.

“I am very happy to see on Saturday how they will react. With excitement, you usually are able to over-perform and hopefully we can see this on Saturday.”