David Wagner has rejected interest from Bundesliga clubs to stay in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town.

The head coach has previously spoken about his desire to see through the "Huddersfield Town project", but fans feared the worst when German giant Wolfsburg were reportedly interested in Wagner.

But a club statement released today revealed the manager has "turned down several advances from Bundesliga clubs" during his time at Town with the latest coming "very,very recently."

The statement released by Wagner and chairman Dean Hoyle has calmed fans and has shown Bundesliga clubs - and Town's Championship rivals - that Town mean business this year and that they believe they can achieve something special.

After the statement was released we discussed what this meant for Town - aside from the fact that Wagner will continue to take charge of the team.

