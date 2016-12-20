Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has resisted overtures from Germany to remain head coach at Huddersfield Town.

The 45-year-old has been linked with interest from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, but Wagner has confirmed he’s staying to spearhead Town’s bid for Championship honours.

The news will come as a relief to supporters who have warmed to Wagner’s influence as Town have cemented fourth place in the table ahead of the home Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest.

And in a strongly-worded response to speculation about Wagner in Germany, club chairman Dean Hoyle says Town “are not to be toyed with or dismissed out of hand” when it comes to their football dealings.

Wagner said: “There have been a lot of rumours around my future in the media and although I don’t believe I should be the story, I cannot stay silent on this matter.

“It is correct that there has been interest from a few Bundesliga clubs.

“They have obviously seen the way we are going at Huddersfield Town and the journey we have been on together over the last 12 months.

“It’s important for me to clarify that my focus is on moving forward at Huddersfield Town.

“We want to develop what has been a good season so far into a great one, with the staff, players and fans together as one.”

Talk of Wolfsburg – it was Ingolstadt earlier in the season – has refused to go away and suggestions Wagner’s appointment there was a ‘done deal’ have prompted Town to hit back.

Hoyle said: “Huddersfield Town may not be a Bundesliga club or one that plays in European competition, but make no mistake – we are a serious, proud, ambitious club with a rich history.

“Perhaps this isn’t clear to some of our colleagues in the media in Germany, considering the tone of some articles that were published over the last 48 hours.

“We are not to be toyed with or dismissed out of hand. We have values and always conduct ourselves in the right manner; something that cannot be said for other clubs.

“I think David’s ongoing commitment to Huddersfield Town is testament to this club and its standing.

“He’s turned down several advances from Bundesliga clubs during his time here, the latest coming very, very recently.”

That puts Wolfsburg right in the frame and Hoyle added: “David is an excellent head coach and he deserves the praise coming his way.

“He is the first Huddersfield Town manager or head coach to be linked with other jobs since the early days of Lee Clark’s tenure.

“In that sense, it is refreshing to have a head coach that is wanted by others.

“However, his commitment to this club should not be questioned.

“I appreciate that speculation can unsettle our supporters and players alike, so it is important to be clear on this.

“The day will come when David moves on, as is the case with every manager or head coach at every club in world football.

“However, that day is not upon us. We’re about to reach the half-way point of what has been a special season so far, so I’d urge every fan to focus their energies on enjoying their football and backing the team.”

Wagner supported that message ahead of the Boxing Day clash.

"I ask our fans to keep up the superb support they have given the players all season, starting with the game against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day,” said the man who has just guided Town to three successive wins.

“We are creating something special here.”