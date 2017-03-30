The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jonathan Hogg’s early return to training after a neck injury is ‘like a new signing’, according to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

The 28-year-old sustained a severe-looking neck injury during the league clash away to Bristol City on Friday, March 17.

After receiving treatment for nearly 14 minutes on the Ashton Gate pitch, initial diagnosis suggested the player had broken a bone in his neck, which would have ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

But further extensive investigations revealed the midfielder had not sustained any bony injury in his cervical spine and is set to return to training with Huddersfield Town this Sunday.

“I think it’s one of the best messages we’ve had all season,” beamed a delighted David Wagner.

“It feels like a new signing for me after we all had it in our heads he would be out for the rest of the season.

“But now I expect him back in training on Sunday in preparation for the Norwich City game.

“We are all very happy he is back in our group and in the dressing room.”

The announcement comes as a welcome boost after the club received news defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic has been ruled out for up to 10 months with a knee injury sustained while on Slovenia Under-21 duty.

And ahead of Town’s home clash against Burton Albion on Saturday, the German boss confirmed the youngster would be going in for his ACL operation next Wednesday (April 5).

“I have spoken to him and he is still positive,” Wagner said. “He knows he has done a fantastic job this season for someone so young.

“Now he has to make the next step in his development a little bit later next season – but all our energies and thoughts are with him and his rehabiliation.”

The German Head Coach also gave a timespan on when on-loan Chelsea duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown were expected back at the John Smith’s Stadium following their respective injuries.

“Both are at Chelsea at the minute, working with their medical department,” revealed Wagner.

“I expect Kasey back in maybe two weeks, for Izzy maybe two-and-a-half.

“They both should be available to help us ahead of the last six games, depending on when they will be back in training and in what condition”.