Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Phil Billing is facing a scan on a twisted ankle injury which boss David Wagner describes as “serious”.

The Denmark Under 21 player was carried off on a stretcher during the 2-0 Premier League defeat by Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Billing, who started alongside Jonathan Hogg in midfield, with Australian international Aaron Mooy on the bench, was hit by a pass from Rajiv van La Parra and fell to the ground clutching his right leg and writhing in agony.

He was replaced by Danny Williams after an hour.

“It was a twist on his ankle and it looks serious,” said Wagner, whose side fell to a double from Tammy Abraham.

“(After the match) he was on the bench with the doctor and physios looking after him.

“I think we will know more on Monday after we have made a scan.”

Record signing Steve Mounie did not make it onto the teamsheet despite being back in training after a heel problem.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mounie is set to join the Sunday training session.

“We wanted to give him more training minutes in his legs,” revealed Wagner.

“He will training with us (on Sunday) and hopefully he will get a full week in pre-preparation for the Manchester United game and then, hopefully, he will be ready.”