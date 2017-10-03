Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is hoping this week’s international break will give a number of his injured players chance to recover in time to face Swansea City.

Although Michael Hefele, Kasey Palmer and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are more long-term injury concerns, Wagner is hoping Danny Williams (foot), Steve Mounié (heel) and Collin Quaner (calf) return to fitness ahead of the trip to South Wales in just under a fortnight.

Speaking after the 4-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, the German head coach also confirmed there would be no trips away for his squad after taking his team to face German lower-league outfit Altona 93 during the last international break.

On this week’s preparation, Wagner said: “We will give the players a few days rest and I hope the players on international duty come back healthy and that some of the injured players will be back fit ahead of the Swansea City game.

“So on the one side we have to make sure everyone recovers a little bit, but also the injured players have enough training in the next two weeks so they can match up their fitness ahead of the Swansea trip.”