A double by fans’ favourite Michael Hefele, brought off the bench and pushed up front as boss David Wagner made bold alterations for the second half.

A debut goal and an assist for new boy Collin Quaner, Huddersfield Town’s latest signing from German football.

And, at last, the award of a penalty, calmly converted by the club’s other January signing, on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown.

There was plenty to note from another comprehensive FA Cup win over League One opponents by Wagner’s Championship high fliers, who after seeing off Port Vale 4-0 at home, came through a tricky test at battling Rochdale to record the same scoreline.

Some say cup runs get in the way of promotion pushes.

And now Town have to fit an extra match into a schedule which brings an attractive home league clash with leaders Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, then the big John Smith’s Stadium derby against Leeds United next Sunday.

The visit to Wolves has already had to be rearranged (for Tuesday, February 28).

Now the home clash with Reading set for Saturday, February 18 will have to be put back because Town will be back in FA Cup action that weekend.

But isn’t it great to have Monday evening’s fifth-round draw to look forward to?

It’s on BBC One at 7.20 and Town will be ball number 11, if you need any reminding.

On an afternoon when Wagner’s best mate Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Brighton and Newcastle United all came unstuck against lower-level opponents, Town stood firm.

This win wasn’t all plain sailing, because Rochdale tore into Town from the outset and had two great chances to go ahead before Quaner’s 42nd-minute opener.

But as Wagner said, his side showed both the right attitude and a pleasing adaptability on a heavy surface at the Crown Oil Arena (Spotland in old money).

The head coach made eight changes from the side which started the 2-0 home Championship win over Ipswich Town seven days previously.

Keeper Joel Coleman, back four Martin Cranie, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Mark Hudson and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, midfielder Dean Whitehead and forwards Harry Bunn and Quaner came in.

Danny Ward, Tommy Smith, Hefele, Jonathan Hogg, Rajiv van La Parra and Nahki Wells dropped to the bench while Chris Lowe and Christopher Schindler were rested.

A fine turn-out of 3,471 Town fans in a 7,431 crowd made for a good old cup-tie atmosphere.

And the opening exchanges were suitably fast and frantic, with the home side losing big frontman Calvin Andrew after a clash of heads with Town skipper Hudson.

Peter Vincenti headed narrowly over from close range while Rochdale teammate Ian Henderson shot just wide after seizing on Hudson’s misplaced back pass and rounding Town keeper Joel Coleman.

But Town, with Stankovic in fine fettle, held out and took a 42nd-minute lead, reacting sharply to a poor kick-out by home keeper Conrad Logan for Brown to burst through and tee up Quaner, who converted from six yards out.

Realising the sticky pitch was far from conducive to Town’s usual passing game, Wagner made two changes at half-time.

Hogg came on for Bunn and Hefele for Kachunga as Town went 4-3-3.

Hefele, who memorably equalised at Aston Villa back in August after coming on as a substitute, went up front, and was to enjoy his outing.

But before came that first penalty in 10 months, awarded on 66 minutes by Oliver Langford for Harrison McGahey’s push on Hudson at a corner and calmly converted by Brown.

Town had a key two-goal cushion and after Aaron Mooy was added to the mix (he replaced Whitehead) struck twice more.

Hefele headed home from the on-loan Manchester City midfielder’s 72nd-minute free-kick.

Then Mooy’s fine diagonal, pass released Quaner, who set up Hefele for a sidefoot finish.

Job done and joy for Town’s excellent travelling supporters.