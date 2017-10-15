Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner bemoaned his side's luck but admitted ultimately his side were not brave enough in the defeat at Swansea City.

The German head coach's side have now gone six Premier League games without a win but the outcome may have been different had a number of key situations gone their way.

Swansea's Leroy Fer escaped with just a caution for clattering into Town stopper Jonas Lossl while Tom Ince should have done better from eight yards out as well as arguably earning his side a penalty.

"The penalty decision was 50-50 and there were a lot of unlucky situations," Huddersfield boss David Wagner said after the 2-0 defeat in South Wales.

“In the first half [we were] not good enough, not brave enough - I think bravery was a big problem for us today.

"I think we created moments, we hit the bar and had a number of dangerous situations in the six-yard box, but unfortunately we were not able to score.

“But this is exactly the situations that I meant - you have to invest in bravery if you like to be lucky."

Question marks were also raised in Jonas Lossl part in Swansea City's opening goal with Wagner quick to play down the Danish keeper's mistake.

"The first goal was a mistake, so obvious that we don't even need to speak about it,” Wagner added.

"Yes, we like to play out from the back in possession, but he (Lossl) didn't make the right decision and we conceded a goal.

"It's not a problem for me. My problem was in the first half when we didn't show how good we can be in ball possession."