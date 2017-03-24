Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is joint 11th favourite to scoop the League Managers Association Manager of the Year Award for 2017.

Wagner has already been handed the EFL Championship manager of the season trophy for this campaign, as well as two monthly awards - for August and February - and now he's in with a shot at the biggest domestic managerial prize of the lot.

Claudio Ranieri took the award last season, while Eddie Howe was handed the prize in 2015 for his season in the Championship with Bournemouth.

And now Wagner is on SkyBet's short list to receive the 2017 trophy.

The Town head coach is at 100/1 to be named manager of the year alongside Jaap Stam and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

Antonio Conte is odds-on favourite at 1/20, while Jose Mourinho (12/1), Mauricio Pochettino (16/1) and Sean Dyche (25/1) are all in with a shout.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola comes in at 28/1, while Chris HUghton, Rafa Benitez and Ronald Koeman are all priced at 40/1.

What will have Town fans scratching their heads is that Garry Monk is at 80/1 to lift the prestigious award - alongside Tony Pulis - despite being beaten by the Terriers twice and occupying a lower spot in the Championship league table.