David Wagner says Huddersfield Town will bounce back after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town are more than ready to tackle Preston North End after suffering a first home defeat of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Town will head into their midweek match at Deepdale third in the Championship after losing out to Fernando Forestieri’s 67th-minute penalty in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

North End’s former Town boss Simon Grayson was among a recorded gate of 22,368, the highest-ever for a league match at the John Smith’s Stadium , Town’s home since 1994, to check first-hand on Wagner’s side ahead of the Wednesday night clash in Lancashire.

Town’s head coach, whose side had won all five of their previous home games this season, said: “We need to produce the same level of performance at Preston, but be more clinical in the opposition’s half.

“I thought against Sheffield Wednesday, the performance was good. It was not outstanding, but it was good.

“The effort was good, the fighting attitude was good, the working attitude was good.

“Of course we were disappointed by the result, but I have no complaints with the performance.

“If two strong sides play each other and its tight and even, sometimes one situation decides the game, and this time it was on Sheffield Wednesday’s side.

“I thought they had that bit of luck.

“I think we have to create more danger in the penalty area. We were not clinical enough. But I can accept this result because we tried everything.”

Wagner added: “This was a clash of two teams with different ideas of playing the game.

“We had a lot of possession, with shots and corners, they played more on the counter attack.

“But they are one of the strongest sides in the division and we were able to be competitive against them.

“Now we will aim to be fresh for Preston, be competitive again and this time get the win.”

Preston are 18th after a 2-2 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion - Danish international striker Simon Makienok headed an injury-time equaliser for North End, who had earlier led through Jordan Hugill.