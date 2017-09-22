Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner sees a similar team spirit at Burnley as the one present in his Terriers' squad.

The boss oversaw an incredible promotion to the Premier League last season, with a large part of the club's success coming from the bond Town's players had formed through the pre-season.

The trip to Sweden - for example - helped Wagner's new signings bed into the side, allowing the Terriers to kick-start their season and send them on their way to the big time.

And the head coach sees a similar team unity in Burnley's ranks as he does in his side.

"I do see similarities in the togetherness and team spirit, which is one of their key reasons for why they are success just like us," said Wagner.

"They are a strong and experienced side in the Premier League, both sides are out of the League Cup so from that perspective the sides are on the same level.

"At the end, there will be similar reaction in the dressing room as nobody likes to lose football matches – we both have to handle it, and go forward."

Although the German boss believes the sides have a similar togetherness, he won't be using the Clarets as an example Town should follow to be successful in the top tier.

He said: "I don't know Burnley well enough to be fair but we shouldn't look to copy anyone because we are different like every club is – we just have our own idea.

"But what they have achieved over the last five years has shown how important consistency is in football to be successful.

"They are a very hard-working team, not a team of individuals so it will be a difficult task for us."