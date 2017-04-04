'We have to handle these opponents better', says

David Wagner has admitted he did not set his side any targets ahead of the current campaign simply because he did not know what to expect.

After witnessing the side limp to a 19th place finish in the 2015/16 season, the German head coach used the summer to undertake a complete overhaul of his playing staff – bring in no less than 13 new signings.

And it was this large number of new faces to the squad which made the 45-year-old uneasy at setting any specific objectives or limits for this campaign as they adjusted not only to the rigours of the league but also to each other.

“I didn't have a realistic target in my head because I had no idea how everybody would come together,” confessed Wagner.

“How quickly the foreign players would settle in; how quickly the younger players would settle in; how the loan players would settle in.

“Obviously everything worked out but at the time you always have this feeling of being unsure.”

An opening day win against Brentford at the John Smith's Stadium set the tone for the rest of the season and the team have never looked back since.

But despite Huddersfield Town currently sitting third in the SkyBet Championship table with 71 points after 38 games, the boss still cannot believe the rate of progress and development his side have made.

“We have spoken a lot about what is possible and realistic and I have always said it isn't realistic to be in the top six.

“To be fighting the likes of Norwich City, Aston Villa, Derby County, Fulham, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds – not to mention Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“We are Huddersfield Town and if I said before the season we would be challenging them then you would send me off to the hospital.

“But it is now a realistic achievement which we want to achieve and are working to do so.”