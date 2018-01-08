The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is not a fan of video technology in football.

The head coach spoke on the subject ahead of the video assistant referee (VAR) system making its debut in English football this evening.

VAR will be used for the first time in England when Brighton and Hove Albion host Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round (7.45pm kick off), but the boss believes the system will slow the pace of the beautiful game too much.

"I have a clear opinion. I don't like it," said the German.

"Everything I've seen and heard, this disturbs the spontaneity and atmosphere after you score.

"Now, after you score nobody really celebrates because everybody waits for 10 seconds. This disturbs the emotion and the game.

"Even if it's maybe a little bit more fair - you cannot avoid mistakes, there are some grey areas.

"The referees do their best, they do a great job but make mistakes because they are humans."

The system - which looks at goals, red cards, penalties and cases of mistaken identity - takes an average of 30-40 seconds to review incidents, with the final decision resting on the shoulders of the on-field referee.

VAR is also scheduled to be used in both legs of Arsenal and Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final - the first of which takes place on Wednesday.