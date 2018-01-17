Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has not ruled out more transfer business for Huddersfield Town.

The John Smith’s Stadium boss has already boosted his Premier League squad with the loan capture of Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco and £10m arrival of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City.

They provide extra options in defence and midfield - particularly No10 – and appear to have taken the heat off in terms of the January transfer window.

But Wagner is never one to rest on his laurels or to assume that Town won’t be hit by an injury or two with three more matches before the window closes.

Town, of course, have a massive test against Paul Lambert’s Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday before taking on Birmingham City at home in the FA Cup fourth round.

Then they tackle Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the John Smith’s before the window smashes shut for the rest of the campaign.

Asked if Town are still in the market, Wagner responded: “Yes, like everybody we are in the market.

“But if you ask me will we do some more business, I am uncertain.

“We have already done some great business for us so, for now, it’s more important to work with this group and let everyone know, honestly, exactly what went wrong (against West Ham) and work to get the right reaction.”

Pritchard made his Town debut as a 65th-minute substitute for goalscorer Joe Lolley against West Ham and impressed with his bright running.

Kongolo went on 19 minutes from time into a re-jigged defensive line of three, replacing right-back Tommy Smith, the club captain who had been booked.

It was his second appearance for the club, having played in the FA Cup win at Bolton, but his first in the Premier League.