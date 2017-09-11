Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has compiled a dossier of players to watch before the next transfer window.

The Huddersfield Town head coach, who was named Premier League manager of the month for August, revealed that while the deadline has now passed, his work on aiming to strengthen his Premier League squad is far from over.

Wagner, preparing for the next top-flight assignment at West Ham United, did take a break before the window closed, but he was ready to pounce should the right opportunity have occurred and admitted their were phone calls made.

Wagner said: “I did have a rest (at the start of the international break), absolutely.

“We were lucky that we did our business before deadline day so I was very relaxed in that week.

“I was in the Netherlands at the beach, but also near Amsterdam airport so I would have been able to fly over if something had happened. Not too far away.

“There were phone calls and, of course, I had my eyes and ears on the market.

“But if you are not active and not feeling the pressure, it is more that you recognise what happens rather than thinking, ‘Okay, come on’.

“It wasn’t something in the line that excited me or financially what was possible.

“I recognised some names, but nothing that I thought would really help us or will be able to do.”

So will he return for any of those ‘names’ come January?

“At least we now have some further names on the radar, that we can now follow and get our heads around,” said the boss.

“We can see how they play in the season and see what they do.”

Wagner is keen to keep his staff and players focused on each game in turn, but he does admit life has changed for him professionally since Town got promoted, with all the spotlight on the Premier League.

“I have not been surprised in terms of everything that is analysed and so many pundits who have opinions, obviously very often different opinions. That is the life of a pundit,” he said.

“But I was surprised how unbelievably strong this product, the Premier league, is produced around the whole world.

“The media work is extraordinary, much more than it was before. Not only in this country but America and around the world. Australia, Asia...I could easily fill the whole day with only media work with the requests that come in for me and the players.

“That was surprising for me. I was aware it is a worldwide product.”

So does he listen to the pundits and do the squad take notice of what is being said about them?

“Criticism on the positive or negative side should not affect a player as a professional,” he answered.

“But, of course, when something gets in the brain then you get it in your ears even when you don’t like what is said.

“Your friend can text it to you or you read it on social media.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The guys are strong on social media, I am not.

“That is one of the qualities this dressing room has to do, positive or negative should not bother this dressing room; stay calm, focused and do your work.

“These players have the right character, absolutely. I am sure of that.

“We have a very good dressing room where the team and togetherness is the focus, rather than the individual.

“This could be one of the strengths of the team this season, like it was last season. The attitude to fight and do things together, rather than give one individual the ball and hope he can do it.”

Wagner believes that while Town have started well, if they hit a bad patch they will come through it – even though pundits are still predicting relegation.

“You know that last season they predicted exactly the same,” he smiled.

“I have been here 21 months and the good thing is we have had that period where we lost five in a row or didn’t win a game in seven.

“We are used to these periods, even in the Championship. We were in much more difficult situations, rather than being in the Premier League and maybe lose a few games in a row. That is part of football.

“It is why I say now in this more successful period, it means nothing. If you lose a game, leave it behind you and focus on the next one. Same with a win. Be independent from this circumstance.

“Negative like positive circumstances, you must be strong and leave it behind. Be focused on the work you can influence.”