David Wagner illustrated Huddersfield Town’s relaxed approach to the play-off final by joking about speculation on his own future.

The 45-year-old has been touted at home and abroad for his skill in guiding Town to within 90 minutes of the Premier League.

And, with a Wembley showdown against Reading on the horizon, assembled press wasted no time in asking if stories on the possible next step in his career were becoming a distraction.

He was asked: “You have been linked with Crystal Palace, Hull, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, is that becoming a distraction?”

With a beaming smile on his face, Wagner answered “don’t forget the German clubs!, making reference to Bayer Leverkusen and his old club Borussia Dortmund.

“We are all together long enough in this business to know that if you are successful you are embraced and if you are not successful, you get kicked.

“I am still here and it is nothing that bothers me.

“I have told the players as well there will also be some headlines (about them) but to make sure we are all together and focused on what is in front of us.

“It makes no sense to waste energy on anything else at this stage. After the final whistle they can think about other things.”

Wagner added: “This will be our 54th match of the season and every one of those matches has been the biggest – the next one in front of us is the biggest.

“This next one, with it being the final, is going to need all our energy, so that’s all we need to focus on.”