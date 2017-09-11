Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has offered support for West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic but insists Huddersfield Town are focused on only one thing at the London Stadium.

Wagner’s Terriers have seven points from three matches and have yet to concede a goal as they take on a West Ham team anchored at the foot of the table with 10 goals conceded and not a point to their name.

The Town head coach, who was named Premier League manager of the month for August, believes his side must remain single-minded, however, in exactly the same way which brought wins against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United and the entertaining draw against Southampton.

Asked if he felt criticism of Bilic was unfair, because they have had to play three away games due to the World Athletics Championships in their home ground, the Town boss answered simply: “I agree.”

And he continued: “I think it’s totally correct (to say the criticism is unfair) because he gets back to play three difficult away games, and in one they got a red card very early (the 3-2 defeat at Southampton).

“They have come out of pre-season into three away games, but now is the time for him to correct it and I wish him all the best after the game on Monday.”

So is it a good time to be playing West Ham?

“I have no idea if it’s a good time and, to be fair, it doesn’t bother me what is going on at West Ham because it is nothing we can influence,” he said.

“We have to make ourselves independent of the circumstances and make sure we do the details right. For this, we have to concentrate only on ourselves and our performance.”