A debut Collin Quaner goal, an Izzy Brown penalty and Michael Hefele's brace were enough for David Wagner's side to see off Rochdale at Spotland.

The victory sees Huddersfield Town progress to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup for only the fourth time in 20 years.

Collin Quaner broke the deadlock just before half-time, arguably against the run of play as League One Rochdale made it difficult for Town in the opening 45 minutes.

However, three second-half strikes eased Town into the next round with the draw being made on Monday, January 30 at 7.20pm on BBC One.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Collin is King

A tight-knit ground, run-down facilities and a boggy pitch - it truly was a baptism of fire for the £500,000 transfer window purchase from Union Berlin .

If the 25-year-old had any pre-match reservations on joining British football after surveying the Spotland landscape, he quickly went about dispelling them in rain-soaked Rochdale.

Izzy Brown rightly received the plaudits for a fine debut performance in the previous Round but Collin Quaner's first Huddersfield Town outing was even better – a debut goal, an assist and a fan chant heard on the terraces already.

2. Town do get penalties – and know how to convert them!

Finally a spot-kick is awarded in Huddersfield Town's favour!!!

A first penalty decision in 10 months was awarded on 66 minutes by Oliver Langford for Harrison McGahey’s push on Mark Hudson at a corner.

With a number of first-team players rested, it was left to Izzy Brown to calmly convert to double Town's advantage.

With Town still not receiving and successively converting a spot-kick in the league since James Vaughan's away at Millwall on Saturday February 7, 2015 it will be interesting to see whether Brown will be the player to step up again....

3. David Wagner is a tactical genius

Many have often bemoaned seeing Michael Hefele put upfront in search of goals but for once it was a tactical masterstroke on the German Head Coach's part.

However, the difference between yesterday and previous occasions is the fact it was a progressive move – not a reactive one.

Often the likes of Hefele and Mark Hudson are thrown upfield as Town chase games but, 1-0 up at half-time, there was no such necessity.

Instead Wagner could see the sticky pitch was far from conducive to his sides usual passing game and before encountering second-half problems, adapted accordingly.

4. Town's game management was exceptional

On a similar theme, Huddersfield Town's game management was exceptional during the first-half at Spotland.

It was inevitable Rochdale would come out the traps quickly on a heavy pitch against their more illustrious Championship opposition.

But David Wagner's side showed adaptability and a stomach for a fight, digging in and weathering the home side's opening onslaught before dealing their own killer blow on the stroke of half-time.

5. Jon Gorenc Stankovic could be something else

Expecting a battle and remembering how the youngster received a physical battering at home to Wigan Athletic back in November, many could be forgiven for worrying about his inclusion against Rochdale.

But the 21-year-old just gets better and better with each game – looking assured and composed throughout, reading the game well and playing the ball out from the back superbly.

Continue in this vein and if John Stones is worth £47.5 million what could Big Jon be worth in the future?