Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup with victory over Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

Rajiv Van La Parra opened up the scoring at the Macron Stadium, with Danny Williams' deflected 30-yard strike two minutes later proving the match winner.

Derik Osede did pull one back for the hosts, but it was Town who were able to put their name into the hat for the next stage of the competition.

Here Rory Benson looks at the lessons he learned from the clash.

1. Terence Kongolo looks a good signing

The AS Monaco loanee looked assured at the back, showing off his qualities at the heart of the Town back four.

His composure on the ball and ability to play out from the back make him look like a perfect fit for the Terriers' style of football.

The 23-year-old also showed his strength up against Aaron Wilbraham - one of the Championship's more robust centre forwards.

2. Set pieces haunt Town

Town were once again undone by a set piece - but this time it didn't cost the Terriers.

In the league, Town have conceded six goals from set pieces - nowhere near the 13 of Brighton and Hove Albion - but they have been undone following set pieces in five of their last six matches.

Although the goals may have come in the phase following the set piece, it is eerily reminiscent of Town's struggles against set pieces before Christmas last season - something which was quickly put right by David Wagner.

3. Town's injury woes are beginning to wane (touch wood)

The Terriers welcomed back Michael Hefele to the starting line up yesterday, with the popular German centre back looking solid in his first competitive match since September.

Phil Billing also got some minutes under his belt for the first time after being stretchered off against Swansea City.

The pair's reintroduction will take some pressure of their teammates and allow Wagner to rotate personnel from game to game more easily.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

4. Wagner is taking the FA Cup seriously

The head coach put out a decent side against Bolton yesterday, with first-teamers occupying more or less every position.

Wagner easily could have brought in a number of Under 23s and rested all his key players for the cup competition, but he went with the likes of Jonathan Hogg, Danny Williams and Laurent Depoitre.

Although the Premier League is - and always will be - the priority, the boss' team selection shows that he does want an extended cup run on top of survival.

5. Abdelhamid Sabiri is still alive

The Moroccan midfielder got another 90 minutes against Bolton yesterday and looked bright - having a hand in both Town goals.

He hasn't featured for the first team since November and, with Town struggling in the number 10 position, fans had begun to wonder what had happened to the youngster.

After having to settle with matches for the U23s, the midfielder was back and showed flashes of the creativity Town have struggled to find at times this campaign.