Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town may be without one Premier League midfielder against Manchester City, but there’s another just itching to step into the breach.

David Wagner is pondering his selection as on-loan Australian international Aaron Mooy is unable to play against his parent club in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

Jonathan Hogg is also injured and out of the John Smith’s Stadium sell-out, so Wagner seems certain to have a crucial role for Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown.

The 20-year-old has made a huge impact since signing for Town in the January transfer window, scoring four goals in seven appearances as Town have pushed towards the automatic promotion placings.

Wagner took off Brown on 80 minutes against his former loan club Rotherham – he had been booked – but explained the thinking behind that move in which substitute Jack Payne returned to action for the first time in a month after suspension.

“I was very happy with his performance,” said Wagner of Brown.

“He was very dangerous, he found gaps and spaces where he could get the ball, turn and accelerate and create moments.

“I wasn’t sure how long he could play after a very, very good performance against QPR, but he played longer than I expected.

“I was a little bit afraid because of the yellow card (he had received), because what was important for us to try and score the winner was that it was 11 v 11.

“On the other side, Jack Payne has waited a long time to come back into the group because of suspension, but he has trained very well and that was why I made the substitution.”