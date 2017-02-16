Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup mission against Manchester City is all about having fun and playing with freedom.

The head coach wants home fans in what will a record Town crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium to enjoy Saturday’s fifth-round showdown with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League big guns.

Wagner says is will be business as usual for the players both in terms of preparation and the way they approach the match.

But the boss is also keen to shake off the shackles of Championship football for 90 minutes - or 180 if a replay is required!

“Put it this way, we would rather draw then lose, but of course we want to win,” said Wagner, whose promotion-chasing side are seeking a seventh straight win.

“We know what is coming - one of the biggest clubs in Europe - but we will do our best to get through.

“This is why we all love the FA Cup, the oldest football competition around.

“We have this chance to play such an opponent with no thought of whether or not we get league points.

“It’s great to be involved, especially when we have every freedom to play a game which will be fun.

“It’s a sell-out at our own stadium, and we want our fans to enjoy this occasion and really back us, which I am totally sure they will.

“But of course as professionals, we will only enjoy ourselves if we win.”

Wagner says Town will, as ever, try to stamp their own approach on the game.

“We have our identity and it makes no sense to move away from it because of a different opponent,” he explained.

“We have trust and belief in what we are doing."