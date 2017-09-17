Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City yesterday, despite having a perfectly good goal ruled out for offside.

Jamie Vardy's spot kick cancelled out Laurent Depoitre's opener early in the second half, before Elias Kachunga's header was wrongly disallowed by the officials.

The draw kept Town in the top six overnight, but the Terriers could have gone third had they taken all three points.

Here Rory Benson analyses the key talking points from yesterday's clash.

1. Town know how to respond to a poor performance

It's something we've known since David Wagner arrived at the club, but it was underlined once again yesterday.

The head coach does not accept two poor performances in a row from his team and despite not getting the three points, Town were dominant across the pitch.

That's a testament to the boss, but also the determination of the players to right the wrongs of Monday night.

2. Laurent Depoitre isn't just a target man

In pre-season we saw hints of what the big Belgian could bring to Town and on Saturday we saw him in full flow.

Depoitre had a couple of chances in the match, finishing one clinically and testing Schmeichel with a first half header.

But it wasn't just in the air where he impressed, but with his feet and running the channels.

After his performance yesterday, we may see much more of him for the Terriers in the future.

3. The defence holds firm again

Town didn't record another clean sheet yesterday, but it was one error from the usually-reliable Chris Lowe which allowed Leicester to score against the Terriers.

That is an impressive achievement for Town, who were once again faced by one of the Premier League's top strikers in Jamie Vardy and upcoming hotshot Kelechi Iheanacho.

Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen go from strength to strength in the heart of the defence, with Tommy Smith and Lowe having solid games - despite the German's poorly-timed tackle.

4. Williams has an incredible engine

My personal man of the match yesterday, Danny Williams ran the midfield alongside Aaron Mooy, breaking up Leicester attacks before they could get into full flow.

With the Australian next to him, it was reminiscent of last season's midfield duo of Mooy and Hogg, with the ex-Reading man taking up Hogg's all-action approach.

The dynamic worked perfectly and Town took charge of the midfield from the outset against the Foxes.

5. David Wagner has some tough decisions to make next week

Laurent Depoitre, Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri were selected for the Terriers against Leicester, with all three slotting into the side perfectly.

The performances of the trio will give David Wagner a selection headache next week, with Williams covering every blade of grass, Depoitre scoring and Sabiri looking lively throughout.

Although Town have some injuries to contend with, they also have the likes of Jonathan Hogg and Mounie returning to add more options to the head coach's line up against Burnley in the next Premier League outing.

6. The standard of officiating in the top tier is not much better than the Championship

I feel I have to add a line on the quality of officiating in yesterday's match, with Town robbed of two points by the linesman - and the rest of the game being littered with strange decisions.

Elias Kachunga's disallowed goal was clearly onside, with the forward on the other side of the defender - making the linesman's job easier as he would not have been able to see Kachunga's shirt when the ball was kicked.

Complaining about decisions won't earn you the points but for a club like Town, those points could be the difference between staying in the Premier League and another 45 years in the Football League wilderness.

With the money in the Premier League nowadays, simple decisions - and it was a simple one - can cost teams hundreds of millions of pounds. If Town are relegated by a solitary point, questions will be raised over decisions like yesterday's.

Surely the cost to teams now is so great that some form of video review has to be brought into the game to cut out human error.