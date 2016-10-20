Login Register
David Wagner has "trust and belief" in Huddersfield players to win against Derby County

But Town's head coach promises to ring the changes for Saturday's SkyBet Championship clash against the Rams

WATCH: "Of course I'll bring new bodies in" - Wagner on Derby match
David Wagner has promised changes for Huddersfield Town’s clash with Derby County but stressed he has “every trust and belief in the character of the group” to achieve a victory.

The head coach cites some physical and mental tiredness among individuals for considering fresh faces after successive defeats for the first time this season.

And Wagner – who indicated there’s no truth in rumours linking Town with a January move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez – has called on the John Smith’s Stadium fans to play a raucous part in helping Town collect three points to protect fourth place in the Championship table.

WATCH: David Wagner says Huddersfield Town have only missed their top level once this season

WATCH: David Wagner says Huddersfield Town have only missed their top level once this season
“We have had a big meeting of the players and backroom staff about what happened at Preston and, importantly, about all that we’ve done over the past three months,” said the head coach, who has no plans to recall Phil Billing to the matchday squad this weekend.

“Preston was the first time this season we have under-performed and we deserved to lose, we are honest enough to recognise that, but this is one time out of 13 in the season and it makes no sense because of that to put a question mark against everything we have done to get where we are.

“Every individual has to ask themselves what their problem was on this one occasion, but I have every trust and belief in the character of this group and there is never a better time to show the right reaction.”

WATCH: David Wagner says Preston match was the first time this season his side under performed

WATCH: David Wagner says Preston match was the first time this season his side underperformed
Wagner confirmed Joe Lolley is the only injury absentee against Steve McLaren’s 20th-placed visitors.

“We will bring some fresh bodies in and not only because of the performance and result,” he said.

“We have done this before when we have had three games in a week and I’m happy we have competition in the squad for all the positions.

“This is not such an enjoyable time because of the defeats, but it’s important at this moment we all stick together.

“Let’s show everyone we have togetherness in the stands and on the pitch and make sure we create that atmosphere which helps us earn something – because our aim is to get back to picking up points.”

Aaron Mooy looked jaded and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's defeat at Preston North End

Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: Town's Nahki Wells battles for the ball with Bailey Wright.

Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton looks at the key talking points from last night's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Deepdale

