Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner admits the atmosphere at the Terriers' pre-season training camp in Austria is "unusual" - because the squad is gelling so well.

Last season Town had arguably the best team spirit in the Football League, with each player buying in to the 'Terrier identity' and bonding strongly with all of their teammates.

And the head coach believes that is being replicated this year as the Town players and staff have travelled to Kirchberg for their pre-season camp.

Wagner believes a mix of keeping the squad's characters from last season and adding players willing to buy into the same mentality has helped to maintain last season's harmony.

He said: "This [team bonding] is hard to avoid when you are together 24/7.

"This is a small part which helps to bond together in a pre-season as well.

"And on the other side, we made sure we were able to keep the the good characters on our side in the dressing room from last season.

"And they made it very, very easy for the new guys to join the group.

"And as well, the characters we have signed are very good characters.

"From a bonding point of view, I think we took some very, very big steps and we are on a very, very good level after three-and-a-half weeks.

"And this is unusual.

"If you are in the dining room or on the training pitch you can feel this atmosphere they have started to get to come together.

"This is unusual for this time in the pre-season."

Although the Austria camp has undoubtedly helped the new players settle in to the squad, Wagner accepts that the atmosphere in the squad will continuously change over the course of the campaign.

He added: "In the end, your bonding develops over a season.

"Results help you to bond together as well and this is only the starting point - even Sweden was only the starting point [last season] even if everyone is speaking about this trip.

"But that was only the starting point like this training camp is only the starting point as well.

"Bonding never stops in a football team over a season."