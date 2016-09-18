Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
David Wagner urges Huddersfield public: Come and join Town's bid for success

The John Smith's Stadium club are still top of the Championship after beating QPR

David Wagner thanks the Huddersfield Town fans after the win over QPR

Join the Wagner Revolution!

That’s the message to the public from Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner.

The German boss says the support his players have had has been crucial to a flying start to the season which continued with the 2-1 home win over Queens Park Rangers which kept Town top of the Championship.

It was a sixth victory in eight matches so far and a fourth in four at home, and Wagner’s side are two points clear of nearest rivals Norwich City.

Watch Town's celebrations at the John Smith's:

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
The QPR clash drew a recorded gate of 20,595 - the biggest for a Town home league game since 21,614 watched the Championship derby survival scrap with Barnsley back in May 2013.

It took the current season’s average to 19,761.

Now Wagner, whose side go to Reading on Saturday, wants another bumper turn-out for the home clash with Rotherham United on Tuesday week, September 27.

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the game.

“We had unbelievable support which helped us play as strongly as we did and take the next step,” said Wagner, who was appointed last November.

“Since I came, our fans have shown me they will back us and that they are there when we need them, like we did against QPR.

“At the moment, it makes a lot of sense to join us. I am sure everyone who watched this game will be back against Rotherham and hopefully some more as well.

“To play the way we like to play in every game, we need their support.”

More on Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
