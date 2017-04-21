David Wagner on Aaron Mooy's Team of the Year inc

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has urged his side to make the most of the "match point" scenario they find themselves in ahead of the match against Fulham this weekend.

If the Terriers beat the Cottagers on Saturday, a play-off spot is secured with three matches of the season still to play.

And Wagner is keen to secure a play-off spot this weekend, as well as "correct" the 5-0 thumping suffered at Craven Cottage earlier in the campaign.

Ahead of the match, he said: "Saturday against Fulham - a tough opponent - everybody knows this is the strongest offense in the division.

"We will make hopefully the right decisions in terms of our squad, starting XI, bench, that we will be able to use our match point.

"We are aware this is a match point - we have a match point at home, a match point against Fulham, where I think we have the chance to correct something when we think about the first game which we played against them.

"Everything is prepared, for sure.

"We have to come to our best on Saturday, but I am totally sure that the supporters will be immediately behind us and will create a match point atmosphere.

"This is our match point to secure for sure a play-off spot and I think everything is prepared."

Town had secured their Championship status by this point last season, but a play-off campaign was a distant dream for many of the blue and white faithful.

But now that dream is becoming reality with three points at the weekend taking Town into the post-season matches.

And Wagner hailed his side's "unbelievable achievement" if they were to secure a top six spot.

"You know in terms of the size, in terms of the budget what kind of club we are," the head coach told the press.

"I don't like to speak about it before we secured it but so far, where we are at the minute - with our 78 points and 42 games gone, fourth in the table - this is an unbelievable achievement.

"Usually this is not possible - what the players did so far.

"But they have shown very consistently that they are a real threat and that they deserve to be in this position and that they are fighting for a play-off spot.

"This is what we like to make secure as quick as possible and for this we have a match point game on Saturday."

The team that stand in Town's way on Saturday are sixth-placed Fulham - a side who inflicted Town's heaviest defeat of the season back in October.

And Wagner knows what threat Slavisa Jokanovic's side carry going forward.

"I'm not the biggest stat freak, but even I know that Fulham is the best and strongest offensive team in this division," he said.

"They scored the most goals, created the most chances.

"They have speed, they are strong in ball possession, strong in the counter as well.

"But I think they have as well some areas where maybe we can hurt them and hopefully we can tomorrow make sure that we first of all find spaces and then use the spaces.

"Tomorrow it will be very, very important that we are focused totally on ourselves and try to bring our game plan, our identity, on to the grass and for this we have to make it very uncomfortable for Fulham.

"This should not be an enjoyable game for them and for this we need all the energy that we have plus the energy that the supporters can give us from the stands because this will be for sure a game where we like to use the match point which we have."