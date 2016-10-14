David Wagner urges players to 'go through the pain barrier' against Sheffield Wednesday

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

David Wagner says his players must be prepared to go through the pain barrier if Huddersfield Town are to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Town go into Sunday’s Sky Sports-televised Noon derby at the John Smith’s Stadium chasing a ninth win of the season.

That would seal top spot in the Championship (Norwich will take over if they beat Rotherham United at Carrow Road 24 hours earlier).

Wednesday are ninth but Wagner, seeking a first win over the Owls in three attempts as Town boss, has warned his side they face a tough test.

WATCH: Town's players hard at training ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

“Sheffield Wednesday are a strong side, and to me one of the favourites for promotion from our division,” said the German. “I have a lot of respect for them and their manager (Carlos Carvalhal) and his philosophy.

“They did well last season, kept their best players and brought some more quality in.

“If we are to be successful we have to reach our best performance level and have every supporter behind us.

“When we have maybe a difficult period, we really need their backing.

“I expect a tight game and maybe we will have to go over our borderline. There will be some moments where our players have to suffer.

“They have to be open to taking that further step when it hurts. By doing this we have a good chance for a positive result.”