Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner praised Izzy Brown’s first Huddersfield Town goal and Christopher Schindler’s second after Ipswich Town were beaten by what the boss called a “world-class” performance.

Boss Wagner, whose side are up two places to third in the Championship after defeats for Leeds United and Reading, was delighted with the way the team bounced back after their 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

On-loan Chelsea forward Brown scored with a sweet finish from outside the area in the 41st minute and Schindler with a shot from inside the box in the 57th to clinch a 2-0 victory, Town’s sixth in eight league games.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate with fans after victory over Ipswich Share this video Watch Next

“We had two wonderful, high-quality goals,” said the head coach after a 15th win of the Championship campaign in front of a recorded gate of 19,113 (695 Ipswich supporters).

“When we signed Izzy Brown we were aware he can play all the forward positions.

“With Jack Payne (starting a three-match suspension) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring injury) not able to play, we made the decision he would be second striker.

“He did this very well, not just because of his wonderful goal.

“I was very happy with his defensive performance as well.

“He did the right things in the right moments.”

It was centre-back Schindler, with a header, who sealed Town’s 1-0 away win at Ipswich back in October.

Wagner said of his first home goal: “To be fair, this was not a centre-back’s goal!

“It was like a centre-forward’s high-quality finish.

“It wasn’t an easy strike to make, but it was a perfect finish.

“If you want to be successful, you need defenders to score goals as well.”

Wagner described the team performance as “world-class”.

He explained: “After Sheffield it was a huge result for us and in my opinion, a world-class performance.

“We needed five, maybe 10 minutes, but after this, we showed exactly what we stand for.

“Our identity was clear, we were very aggressive and energetic, we won the ball back immediately, created moments and scored two wonderful goals.

“This was a very good performance from the players and they should be proud about what they delivered.

“It’s one thing to speak about showing a reaction, another to do it.”