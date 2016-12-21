Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon Gorenc Stankovic knows he has the faith of head coach David Wagner and a big part to play in the rest of Huddersfield Town’s season.

The 20-year-old Slovenian played under Wagner at Borussia Dortmund II and has featured six times (four starts) in the first half of the Championship campaign.

Stankovic was called up to start in the 2-1 victory at Norwich City at the expense of Michael Hefele, and Wagner thought the 6ft 3in centre-back delivered in style.

“I see him in training and I trust him,” said Wagner of the decision to play Stankovic at Carrow Road, where Town hadn’t won since 1969-70.

“I think Michael Hefele had done well in the two games (against Bristol City and Burton Albion), but for me he looked tired at the end against Burton.

“Jon Gorenc Stankovic went on the in the game at Blackburn and then struggled a little bit against Wigan, but he is an important part of our group.

“There is no question – if you rotate you rotate with Jon Gorenc Stankovic as well, and he was excellent (at Norwich).”

Wagner feels Stankovic has much more to offer in his first year of English football and of his display at Norwich he continued: “There was only one situation where he didn’t head the ball and a Norwich striker had a chance.

“Apart from that I think he was very strong with the ball in his passing, and when he was against the ball he won his one-on-one battles both in the air and on the grass.

“I thought he put in a very good performance in what was a very young squad for us out there on the grass.”