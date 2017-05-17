Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Both David Wagner and Carlos Carvalhal have made a splash in English football's second tier since arriving from abroad.

The two managers have seen similar rises in success with Carvalhal's Wednesday having come very close to the big time and Town edging closer this term.

Things nearly came together for the Owls last season as they just missed out on promotion due to a Mohamed Diame goal in the play-off final.

However, before Carvalhal came to England not many Wednesday fans would have heard of him.

Managing an impressive 15 clubs before arriving in South Yorkshire, Braga-born Carvalhal arrived at Hillsborough in 2015 from Istanbul BB.

The unknown manager was a strange appointment having bounced around a number of clubs, but he has been able to build an impressive side since joining the Owls.

His win percentage at Wednesday is 46%, with the Portuguese taking charge of a 105 games - winning 49, drawing 28 and losing 28.

In comparison to his opposite number, Wagner is relatively new to management.

Having not taken charge of first team football before, Wagner is new to being the top man.

Wagner was however in charge of Borussia Dortmund's second team, seeing the side through over 150 matches.

He then moved to Town in November 2015 to help save the team from possible relegation to League One.

Wagner made a lot of changes last summer, bringing in 13 new players and putting his philosophy of play across to his new squad.

His success with Town is born from the German's will to work hard.

Wagner has taken charge of 84 games at Town so far and has a win percentage of 44% - winning 37, drawing 15, and losing 32.

Both managers joined their respective clubs at similar times with similar status as an unknown quantity.

Both clubs took a risk in appointing their man and it could well pay off with promotion to the top flight.

Carvalhal took over a stale Wednesday side that was going nowhere and has turned them into a consistent promotion candidate.

Meanwhile Wagner has moved Huddersfield Town football club so far out of its comfort zone than is imaginable.

He changed the club from one that was moving backwards and would surely go down, to one that could achieve promotion to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.