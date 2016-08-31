Why David Wagner wants centre-back Jon-Gorenc Stankovic to play international football

Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic is currently on international duty with Slovenia Under 21s.

David Wagner wants to see Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic selected for Slovenia Under 21 duty against the Republic of Ireland on Friday.

The sides meet in a Euro 2017 qualifier in Waterford, with the 20-year-old eyeing an 11th cap.

The summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, who has been in the full Slovenia squad without playing, has made only one Town appearance since his £600,000 switch - the League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

Head coach Wagner has other central defensive options in skipper Mark Hudson, club-record signing Christopher Schindler and his fellow German Michael Hefele.

“There is big competition in the centre-back position, which I want,” said the boss. “Jon is a very interesting player and one I like, and he is close to a place.

“It is very important he trains at the highest level and gets minutes in his legs. He did this in the League Cup and has done it with the Under 23s.

“Now he could play for Slovenia Under 21s and this is great.”

Slovenia are currently second in Qualifying Group 2, four point behind Italy after seven out of 10 games with the nine group winners qualifying for the 12-team finals in Poland while the four best second-placed sides go into two-legged play-offs.