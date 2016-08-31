Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Why David Wagner wants centre-back Jon-Gorenc Stankovic to play international football

The Huddersfield Town player is currently on international duty with Slovenia Under 21s and the German boss is delighted for him

Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic is currently on international duty with Slovenia Under 21s.
Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic is currently on international duty with Slovenia Under 21s.

David Wagner wants to see Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic selected for Slovenia Under 21 duty against the Republic of Ireland on Friday.

The sides meet in a Euro 2017 qualifier in Waterford, with the 20-year-old eyeing an 11th cap.

The summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, who has been in the full Slovenia squad without playing, has made only one Town appearance since his £600,000 switch - the League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

Head coach Wagner has other central defensive options in skipper Mark Hudson, club-record signing Christopher Schindler and his fellow German Michael Hefele.

“There is big competition in the centre-back position, which I want,” said the boss. “Jon is a very interesting player and one I like, and he is close to a place.

“It is very important he trains at the highest level and gets minutes in his legs. He did this in the League Cup and has done it with the Under 23s.

“Now he could play for Slovenia Under 21s and this is great.”

Slovenia are currently second in Qualifying Group 2, four point behind Italy after seven out of 10 games with the nine group winners qualifying for the 12-team finals in Poland while the four best second-placed sides go into two-legged play-offs.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town's Kyle Dempsey makes loan debut for Fleetwood Town

Kyle Dempsey moved from Huddersfield Town to Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

Midfielder was in action for the Cod Army against Blackburn Rovers Under 23s in the Checkatrade English Football League Trophy last night

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town plot recovery route for key midfielder Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Aaron Mooy in action for Town.

The midfielder is in the Australian squad for their crucial World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been calmness personified throughout the Transfer Window.
  1. Transfer deadline day
    Transfer Deadline Day 2016: Why Huddersfield Town are unlikely to do any deals
  2. Transfer deadline day
    Transfer Deadline Day 2016: Were Huddersfield Town's past last ditch signings a hit or miss?
  3. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town plot recovery route for key midfielder Aaron Mooy
  4. Transfer deadline day
    Why Sky Sports' reporters are inside the grounds this Transfer Deadline Day
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's Kyle Dempsey makes loan debut for Fleetwood Town

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent