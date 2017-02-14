Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner will definitely be on the touchline at Rotherham tonight.

The Football Association are still assessing charges made against Wagner and opposite number Garry Monk following events towards the end of Town’s 2-1 derby success against Leeds on February 5.

It’s alleged that in or around the 89th minute, the two clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, contrary to FA Rule E20(a).

Town head coach Wagner is subject to two alleged breaches of FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour in entering the field of play amounted to improper conduct.

It is further alleged his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

From Leeds’ point of view, it is alleged their manager Monk breached FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.

Potential punishments – should anyone be found guilty of any of the charges – include touchline bans and fines, but so far there is no word from the FA about their deliberations.

It is understood both clubs made representations about the allegations before last Friday’s 6pm deadline.

While Town visit the New York Stadium tonight, Leeds are at home to Bristol City.