Southampton pose the biggest threat yet to Huddersfield Town – but David Wagner has no intention of changing approach.

The head coach accepts his newly-promoted side face a big challenge at the John Smith’s Stadium against Mauricio Pellegrino’s Saints, who he’s tipping for the top 10.

But Wagner believes his ‘Terrier Identity’ will again be the backbone of potential success, with the necessary tweaks now he’s studied Town’s dossier on the seventh-placed opposition.

“We have to be focused on the opponent and on our own performance, the chance to go into the first international break with a 100% record is not in our head,” explained Wagner.

“The only thing which is in our head is how we can be successful against Southampton – everything else will happen as a result of our preparation and how we perform.

“We have to be focused on ourselves and on our opponent and we won’t change.

“This is our way of football, this is our identity and style – it’s the Huddersfield Town identity.

“This is exactly what we have done over the last 18 months – it doesn’t matter if it is League Cup, FA Cup, Championship or Premier League.

“It doesn’t depend on the competition. This is the biggest step we have to do, yes, but we make ourselves independent from the circumstances.

“We have to focus on ourselves and make the best out of ourselves – and this is what we concentrate on.”

Wagner continued: “Against different opponents you have to slightly change little bits (in your strategy) but in general we will never change.

“Our identity in winning promotion and in our first matches this season hasn’t changed and we are successful in what we do – that’s what we believe in.”