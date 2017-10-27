Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is not worried about over-expectation at the club or Premier League rivals being linked to some of his stars.

Last weekend’s victory over Manchester United not only sent shockwaves across the footballing world but raised the profile of the club even further, after an already impressive start to their season.

But the German head coach is not worried about expectation growing – believing everyone who knows the club are realistic in their goals and targets.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Nobody is coming completely blind to this football club in terms of expectations,” said David Wagner.

“Everybody has realistic expectations and ambitions and knows exactly what to expect from us and what is extraordinary.”

Although the success so far this campaign has been under-pinned by a team togetherness, it is hard to ignore some of the individual performances of Wagner’s side – most notably Christopher Schindler at the heart of the defence.

“He has been extraordinary so far this season at centre-back,” admitted Wagner.

“He has played at a very high and consistent level and we are very happy to have him here.

“I don’t think he has reached his maximum potential yet but is on the right track.

“He gives himself no limit and we are trying to find out where that limit is – but at the minute we haven’t found it.

“We will give him all the support he needs to continue at this high level where he has started so far.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner also acknowledges that with every stellar display comes the possibility of press speculation linking Schindler and other top performers with moves away from West Yorkshire.

“I can’t influence whether this will be the case at any point in the future,” said Wagner.

“But if these players get some better or bigger opportunities I will probably be one of the happiest men on this planet, because this means they have really performed for us and this football club.

“I would be able to live with this, but first and foremost we have to help and support them as best we can, so they can consistently play at this level.”